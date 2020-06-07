Arvind Kejriwal says Delhi border, restaurants, malls, places of worship to open from tomorrow

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that all restaurants, malls, and places of worship to open in the capital from tomorrow. He also said that the Delhi border, which was sealed last week, will be open for inter-state movement from Monday.

While addressing citizens via video-conferencing, Arvind Kejriwal said, "All restaurants, malls, and places of worship to open in the national capital from tomorrow." "Hotels and banquet halls to remain closed in Delhi," he added.