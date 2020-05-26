SHO Vishnu Vishnoi's suicide: Demand for CBI investigation gathers momentum; family, Churu MP Rahul Kaswan write to CM Ashok Gehlot

Demand for a CBI investigation into the suicide of Vishnu Vishnoi, the Station House Officer (SHO) at Rajgarh in Churu district of Rajasthan is gaining momentum. Vishnu Vishnoi had committed suicide by hanging himself at his official residence on Saturday, May 23. His family has written to the chief minister Ashok Gehlot and demanded that a CBI inquiry be conducted to probe into the reasons behind the suicide. This they said is necessary as to ensure that there is no political or any other form of pressure on the investigators.
The entire matter puts Congress MLA and Olympian Krishna Poonia in a spot as it is alleged that the pressure was from her and her supporters. To add weight to this the entire thana wrote to the IG Bikaner and demanded that they be transferred elsewhere as they live in fear and face pressure from local Congress MLA Krishna Poonia and her supporters.
Churu MP Rahul Kaswan has also written to Gehlot and demanded that the state recommend handing over Vishnoi suicide probe to CBI. This, said Kaswan in his letter was necessary so that all facts and circumstances behind Vishnoi’s death can be found. Vishnoi’s family had lodged a case on charges of abetment of suicide. He was a very popular officer and people gathered in huge numbers for his funeral. Most times in his career people had protested against his transfer.
On Monday, people took to social media to demand CBI probe to investigate Vishnoi’s death. They questioned how could a forthright officer who never bowed to any pressure could hang himself. With 150 thousand tweets the demand was trending.
Rajgarh MLA Krishna Poonia said in a statement, “I express heartfelt condolences at the death of Vishnu Vishnoi. A political issue is being created against me. If there are allegations against me there should be a fair investigation.”
