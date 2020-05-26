SHO Vishnu Vishnoi's suicide: Demand for CBI investigation gathers momentum; family, Churu MP Rahul Kaswan write to CM Ashok Gehlot

The entire matter puts Congress MLA and Olympian Krishna Poonia in a spot as it is alleged that the pressure was from her and her supporters. To add weight to this the entire thana wrote to the IG Bikaner and demanded that they be transferred elsewhere as they live in fear and face pressure from local Congress MLA Krishna Poonia and her supporters.

Churu MP Rahul Kaswan has also written to Gehlot and demanded that the state recommend handing over Vishnoi suicide probe to CBI. This, said Kaswan in his letter was necessary so that all facts and circumstances behind Vishnoi’s death can be found. Vishnoi’s family had lodged a case on charges of abetment of suicide. He was a very popular officer and people gathered in huge numbers for his funeral. Most times in his career people had protested against his transfer.