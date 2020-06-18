Shiv Sena targets Modi govt, demands answers about Galwan Valley stand-off

The Shiv Sena on Thursday said it is "shocking" that a detailed account of the standoff in Galwan Valley has not been made public and if it is true that the Chinese intruded into the Indian territory, then it is an attack on the country's sovereignty.

An editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said in the last six years, there has been a "propaganda" that India has become strong under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule.

"But in this period, Pakistan, Nepal, and now China have directly attacked us. We don't have good relations with our neighbours and it is surprising that claims are made by our politicians of winning the world," it said.

"Pakistan's attitude is the same even after surgical strikes. China can't be trusted and is known for deception.

But, if Nepal also takes an anti-India stand, the position of our country is not good," the Marathi daily said.

Nobody wants tension on the borders, especially in the present times, but should the sacrifices of 20 soldiers be allowed go waste? it asked, and said, "if there is no retaliation, Modi's image will take a beating".

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in the clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.

The Sena claimed government sources have quoted that a Chinese commanding officer and 30 to 40 of their soldiers have been killed.