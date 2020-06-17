Sanjay Raut says can't hold Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira or Rahul Gandhi responsible for whatever happened at border

Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that it’s not right to hold Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi responsible for whatever happened at the border.
While talking to news agency ANI, Sanjay Raut said, "We can't hold Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi responsible for whatever happened at the border. We all are responsible for martyrdom of 20 jawans. All parties will support whatever decision PM takes but he should tell people what went wrong."
Earlier on Wednesday, Sanjay Raut had asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi when will India give a 'befitting reply' to China. He also urged PM Modi to reveal the truth behind the violent face-off in the Galwan valley area in which at least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed.
The Rajya Sabha MP added that the country will avenge the death of its personnel under the command of PM Modi.
"When will a befitting reply to China's audacity be given? Without a bullet being fired our 20 jawans are martyred. What did we do? How many China's jawans were killed? Has China entered our territory? Prime Minister the country is with you in this hour of struggle but what is the truth? Speak. Speak something. The country wants to know the truth. Jai Hind!" Raut's tweet, roughly translated in English from Hindi, read. "Prime Minister you have valour and are a warrior... The country will take revenge from China under your leadership.." his subsequent tweet read.
The violent clash started on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India had said on Tuesday.
