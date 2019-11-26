Shiv Sena-NCP-Cong demand Balasaheb Thorat as pro tem speaker

Maharashtra: After a joint meeting of Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule and Sanjay Raut, senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jayant Patil informed that the leaders of the three parties unanimously want Maharashtra Congress chief, Balasaheb Thorat as the speaker of the house in floor test, says Pratip Acharya.

He is being asked to be the pro tem speaker because of his seniority in Lok Sabha. Patil also stated, he is not yet aware of Ajit Pawar's resignation from his post as deputy CM however, he asserted NCP's door is still open for Pawar.

Having heard the parties, the bench of the top court comprising Justices N. V. Ramana, Sanjeev Khanna and Ashok Bhushan were of the opinion that since oath taking of the MLAs had not taken place a floor test should be conducted as soon as possible on November 27.

The court said a pro tem speaker would be appointed and the floor test would not be conducted by secret ballot and the proceedings would be telecast live.