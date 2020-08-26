Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Jadhav tenders resignation to Uddhav Thackeray

On Tuesday, Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Sanjay Jadhav wrote to party Chief Uddhav Thackeray stating that he intended to resign from his post and citing a local conflict of sorts with the NCP.
In a letter than has since been shared widely on social media platforms, he alleges that his efforts for over eight to 10 months to get Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to appoint a a Shiv Sena-led administrative body in the Jintur APMC market had been to no avail.
The Lok Sabha MP noted that while the area has no NCP or Congress leaders, the Agricultural Produce Market Committee's administration had been selected from the members of the NCP. This, he said was "troubling" and had in turn led to resentment amid Shiv Sainiks.
While their ruffled feathers had been soothed earlier with the promise that they too would be given a turn soon, this, he says, has not happened. Jintur is a city and a municipal council in Parbhani district of the western state. The MP indicates that he is saddened by the fact that despite being an elected representative as well as a party leader, he had been unable to help his party members.
Jadhav also indicates that he many workers from the BJP, NCP and Congress in the region have evinced interest in joining the Shiv Sena. However, he says, that when he has not been able to help his existing party workers, "how can he help workers coming from other parties to get justice?"
"Ive been a worker of Shiv Sena under leader Bala Saheb, if I can't work for our people...what's the point of remaining an MP," he writes.
Following the post, there has been no further official communication - from either Jadhav or the Chief Minister. Many others however have chimed in with their inputs on the same.
Amongst others, the resignation letter has been tweeted by BJP leader Priti Gandhi.
Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav, often called Bandu Jadhav is one of 18 Lok Sabha MLAs that the party has. He is also a member of the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. He had previously been elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from Parbhani from 2009 to 2014 as a Sena leader.
