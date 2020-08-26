Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Jadhav tenders resignation to Uddhav Thackeray

While their ruffled feathers had been soothed earlier with the promise that they too would be given a turn soon, this, he says, has not happened. Jintur is a city and a municipal council in Parbhani district of the western state. The MP indicates that he is saddened by the fact that despite being an elected representative as well as a party leader, he had been unable to help his party members.

Jadhav also indicates that he many workers from the BJP, NCP and Congress in the region have evinced interest in joining the Shiv Sena. However, he says, that when he has not been able to help his existing party workers, "how can he help workers coming from other parties to get justice?"

"Ive been a worker of Shiv Sena under leader Bala Saheb, if I can't work for our people...what's the point of remaining an MP," he writes.

Following the post, there has been no further official communication - from either Jadhav or the Chief Minister. Many others however have chimed in with their inputs on the same.

Amongst others, the resignation letter has been tweeted by BJP leader Priti Gandhi.