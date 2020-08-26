Amid pandemic, Maha govt postpones all State Public Service exams

In recent days there has been millions of Twitter posts, letters by politicians to the Centre and even the involvement of international icons to seek the postponement of the NEET and JEE exams.

And while that has so far been a fruitless endeavour, there is some good news for those preparing for competitive exams in Maharashtra. The Chief Minister's office on Wednesday announced that the Maharashtra cabinet was informed by State Chief Secretary that all State Public Service exams have been postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The new schedule for the exams will be announced later.