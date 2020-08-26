Amid pandemic, Maha govt postpones all State Public Service exams

In recent days there has been millions of Twitter posts, letters by politicians to the Centre and even the involvement of international icons to seek the postponement of the NEET and JEE exams.
And while that has so far been a fruitless endeavour, there is some good news for those preparing for competitive exams in Maharashtra. The Chief Minister's office on Wednesday announced that the Maharashtra cabinet was informed by State Chief Secretary that all State Public Service exams have been postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.
The new schedule for the exams will be announced later.
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Thackeray had been a part of a meeting with other Opposition Chief Ministers and Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and chief ministers of Congress-ruled states Amarinder Singh, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and V Narayanasamy had also attended the meeting.
Speaking at the meeting Thackeray had batted for a gradual reopening process in the state. "There was a report from the US that about 97,000 children were infected by COVID-19 when schools were opened. What will we do if such a situation arises here?" he had asked.
Further details awaited.
