'Giving great fight to BJP': When Mamata Banerjee lauded Uddhav Thackeray at Sonia meet

On Wednesday West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi met with several other Opposition Chief Ministers, to discuss, among other things, the ongoing demand for postponement of NEET and JEE and federalism.

Speaking at the meeting Banerjee had urged all the Chief Ministers to come together and move the Supreme Court for the postponement of he exams. But Banerjee's was not the only rallying cry. "We have to decide whether we want to fear or fight the government," said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.