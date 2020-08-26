'Giving great fight to BJP': When Mamata Banerjee lauded Uddhav Thackeray at Sonia meet

On Wednesday West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi met with several other Opposition Chief Ministers, to discuss, among other things, the ongoing demand for postponement of NEET and JEE and federalism.
Speaking at the meeting Banerjee had urged all the Chief Ministers to come together and move the Supreme Court for the postponement of he exams. But Banerjee's was not the only rallying cry. "We have to decide whether we want to fear or fight the government," said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
And according to Mamata, Uddhav is certainly giving a "good fight". While some may not have noticed the interaction between the two, it began with Sonia Gandhi urging Mamata to let Uddhav speak first.
To this the Bengal CM acquiesced, stating that Thackeray was "giving a good fight (to the BJP)".
"I'm the fighting son of a fighting father," Thackeray replied.
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and chief ministers of Congress-ruled states Amarinder Singh, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and V Narayanasamy had also attended the virtual meeting.
Later in the day, the Maharashtra government cancelled all state public service exams, with the Chief Minister's office taking to Twitter to make the announcement.
"Due to the COVID crisis, all examinations of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) stand postponed till a further date. The revised schedule will be announced in due course," the post read.
