NEET-JEE crisis: Live updates from Sonia Gandhi's meeting with Opposition Chief Ministers

Here's what is being said at the meeting:

Mamata Banerjee

The West Bengal Chief Minister has urged all CMs to collectively move the Supreme Court for the postponement of the exams.

"More than 4,500 centres and lakhs of students are involved. Rail not functional, transport not working properly and there is a pandemic going on," she noted.

Thanking Sonia Gandhi for giving her the opportunity to convene a meeting, Banerjee said that "we stand with our students".

"Whatever help they require, we are willing to do," she added.

Hemant Soren

Speaking at the meeting, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that holding the exams would necessitate the reopening of the transport system despite the pandemic.

"We will have to reopen all buses and transportation amidst coronavirus. Students will not come alone. They will come with parents. This will increase the population," he noted.

Soren said that when it came to exams, there would also be people coming from neighbouring states at times. "So if the exams happen, we have to open all buses and hotels as parents also come," he reiterated, calling for a delay. He urged everyone to work jointly on this issue.

"I feel opposition voice should be raised so that they cannot divert our attention," he added.