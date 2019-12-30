Shiv Sena goons assault govt employee for social media post against CM Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: A government employee in Maharashtra was allegedly assaulted and abused by some Shive Sena goons for criticising Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra's Beed, as reported by Times Now.

The employee was beaten up brutally by the Shiv Sena party workers after he criticised CM Uddhav Thackeray on social media. He had apparently called him 'nalayak'.

In the video that surfaced online, the workers can be heard saying 'Teri kya aukaat hai?' as they assaulted him.

In another incident that happened just a few days ago, a Wadala resident was assaulted and tonsured for making similar comments against the CM.