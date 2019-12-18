Shining a light on darkness: Power cut forces Raj Court to read out Jaipur blast judgement in the dark

Power cuts are usual in the villages and sub-urbal areas of the country but on Wednesday a special court in Jaipur, Rajasthan had a power cut while the Judge was going to pronounce his judgement in the 2008 Jaipur serial bomb blasts that had left 70 people dead and 185 injured.

Amidst the power cut, the Judge read out his 2500 page judgement from a cell phone torch in the court and found four accused guilty in the case while one was acquitted.

The four -Mohammad Saif, Mohammad Sarwar Azmi, Mohammad Salman and Saifurrehman were convicted under IPC sections 302 (punishment for murder), 307 (Attempt to murder), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons, means), 326 (causing hurt by acid attack), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 121-A (Conspiring to commit certain offences against State), 124-A (sedition), 153-A (promoting disharmony) and sections of Explosive Substances Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, public prosecutor Srichand said.