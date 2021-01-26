Sharad Pawar appeals farmers to go back to their villages, says 'don't give any opportunity to the govt to blame you'

After the farmers' Republic Day tractor rally against the farm laws turned violent on Tuesday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar appealed the farmers to go back to their respective villages.

The former Agriculture Minister stated that the way the farmers' agitation was handled today is regrettable. He urged the protesters to not give any opportunity to the government to blame them.

"The way the agitation handled today is regrettable. We all sitting in Opposition support the farmers' cause and I appeal -- now you (farmers) should go back to your respective villages peacefully and should not give any opportunity to the govt to blame you," he said.

Sharad Pawar also blamed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for "not taking the protests seriously" and "failing to maintain the law and order situation" in the national capital.

"Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh held protest in a disciplined manner but govt didn't take them seriously. As restraint ended, the tractor march was taken out. Centre's responsibility was to keep law & order in control but they failed," Pawar said

"Nobody will support whatever happened today but the reason behind it cannot be ignored either. Those sitting calmly grew angry, the Centre didn't fulfill its responsibility. Govt should act maturely & take the right decision," he added.