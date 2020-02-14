'Shame on you': Twitter slams Rahul Gandhi for asking 'who benefited from Pulwama attack?'

Slamming the BJP-led central government on the first anniversary of Pulwama attack, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday questioned who has been held accountable for the "security lapses" and also asked about the outcome of the inquiry into the attack. After this, netizens took to Twitter and slammed the Congress leader for questioning the probe of the Pulwama terror attack.
Gandhi also asked who in the BJP government had been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack. "Today as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the #PulwamaAttack, let us ask: 1. Who benefitted the most from the attack? 2. What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack? 3. Who in the BJP Govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack?" he asked on Twitter.
Terming Rahul Gandhi a "known sympathiser" of terror groups LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammed, the BJP on Friday alleged that the Congress leader chose to target not just the government but even the security forces at a time when the nation was paying tributes to those killed in last year's Pulwama attack.
After Congress leader's comments, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed the Congress leader for targeting the government on Pulwama terror attack anniversary, saying that the souls of Gandhi family are corrupt.
"That was a Dastardly attack.. And this is a dastardly comment.. Who Benefitted the most? ..Mr Gandhi can you think beyond Benefits? ..off course not..this so called "Gandhi" family can never think beyond Benefits ..not just materialistically corrupt..their Souls are also Corrupt," tweeted Patra.
Even BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao tweeted saying: "When nation is paying homage to martyrs of dastardly Pulwama attack, @RahulGandhi, a known sympathizer of LeT & Jaish-e-Mohammad, chooses to target not just the government but security forces as well. Rahul will never question real culprit, Pakistan. Shame on you Rahul!."
Rahul Gandhi's statement did not go down so well with netizens either and they have been expressing their views in the way they know best: by posting about it on social media.
On February 14, 2019, it was around 3:00 pm on this day, last year when a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist rammed a vehicle carrying explosives into the Central Reserve Police Force (CPRF) convoy on Srinagar-Jammu national highway in Pulwama. Around 40 CRPF personnel were killed when their convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2500 CRPF personnel were traveling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack.
Nationwide protests erupted against the dastardly terror attack even as the country bid goodbye to its bravehearts. Leaders across the party lines and civil society condemned the attack and called for an appropriate response with Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowing to punish perpetrators.
Days after the attack, the Indian Air Force on February 26 carried out multiple aerial strikes at JeM terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot, killing "large number" of terrorists and destroying their infrastructure.
