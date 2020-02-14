'Shame on you': Twitter slams Rahul Gandhi for asking 'who benefited from Pulwama attack?'

Slamming the BJP-led central government on the first anniversary of Pulwama attack, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday questioned who has been held accountable for the "security lapses" and also asked about the outcome of the inquiry into the attack. After this, netizens took to Twitter and slammed the Congress leader for questioning the probe of the Pulwama terror attack.

Gandhi also asked who in the BJP government had been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack. "Today as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the #PulwamaAttack, let us ask: 1. Who benefitted the most from the attack? 2. What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack? 3. Who in the BJP Govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack?" he asked on Twitter.