Shame on Republic TV: Twitter slams news channel after journalist accuses Noida's ESIC Hospital doctor of carrying fake ID during coronavirus outbreak

On Tuesday, March 24, 2020, Noida’s ESIC Hospital put out a statement, criticizing news channel Republic for lashing out at one of their doctors for ‘violating the lockdown’ put forth my state and central governments to battle the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
In the video, the television journalist is seen arguing with one Dr Ashish Singhal when the latter was trying to enter Noida from his workplace. The incident was reported from DND Flyover in New Delhi.
In the video, the reporter is seen questioning Dr Ashish Singhal’s credentials, and even accusing him of carrying a fake identity card. The hospital then clarified that Dr Singhal was the Director and Medical Superintendent of ESIC Hospital, which is home to 300 beds and several admitted patients are in critical condition.
Following the statement, a number of people took to Twitter to criticise the Arnab Goswami-led channel.co
“Though the role of the media cannot be undermined, ESIC requests their cooperation and forbearance in these testing times to ensure that the personal working in emergency services are not interrupted or inconvenienced in the performance of their duties,” the statement reads.
Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a pan-India complete lock-down that would last for three weeks.
Speaking via video, the Prime Minister urged everyone to remain confined to their homes -- almost as though there was a lakshman rekha drawn outside.
Social distancing, he said, was our only hope of fighting this virus.
According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, offices will remain closed. The exceptions to this rule are offices belonging to departments such as defence, central armed police forces, treasury, public utilities, fire and emergency services, disaster management, electricity, water, sanitation, prisons, post offices etc.
Shops selling raw food items will remain open, as will banking and insurance offices and ATMs. The media -- both print and electronic -- would be in operation as would telecommunication and internet services.
During the state lockdowns, such as in Maharashtra, places of worship, shops, commercial establishments and other officers had been shut, unless they were engaged in producing essential items. This will continue in a pan-India basis now. Public spaces such as theatres, parks, gyms, swimming pools and more were among the first locales to be closed.