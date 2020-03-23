Coronavirus Update: ‘Home quarantine’ list goes viral, many upset

Mumbai: On Saturday, a list with names of home quarantined people in Dahisar and Borivali went viral on social media, leading to discussions in various groups about the utility of such information being made public.

The list in question not only made public names of 138 people in home quarantine but also their mobile numbers and addresses!

The BMC authorities, however, clarified that the lapse wasn't on their part but the list was leaked in one of the two police stations in their jurisdiction.

"As part of our protocol, we had given two separate lists of people in home quarantine in our area, including their details like mobile numbers and addresses, to two police stations in our jurisdiction. We have come to know that the list given to the MHB police station was leaked," said Sandhya Nandedkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of R (North) ward (Dahisar and Borivali).