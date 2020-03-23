Rohit Sharma takes dig at ICC for not including him in their poll for 'best pull shot'

"Through these extremely difficult and dangerous times, Mother Earth has found a way to heal. Our planet has shown us what a difference a lifestyle change can make even in a short amount of time. "We always wondered if it was too late to combat climate change but Mother Earth has shown us that we can reverse it and help her heal if we all do it together," his message read.

Rohit added, "Through these testing times India has seen a major drop in its air and noise pollution levels, Venice has dolphins playing in their harbours, boars running around their streets, Rome has swans in their fountains and the pollution levels have dropped all over the world! This is the world we need to protect."