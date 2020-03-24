No one should sleep empty stomach: MP Shankar Lalwani and NGOs launch drives to provide food to needy amid Coronavirus outbreak

Indore: As the entire city is locked down, some NGOs working to ensure that no one sleeps on an empty stomach, have taken the initiative to provide ration to underprivileged households. Launching the drive, the NGOs floated messages with their helpline numbers across various social media platforms on Tuesday.

One of the largest initiative is taken by MP Shankar Lalwani wherein food packets are being prepared and sent to people’s homes as per their needs. “We received about 10,000 calls, messages and requests for packages on Tuesday,” Lalwani said.

There were two types of food packets prepared by his team. “One packet had rice and sabzi and other had 5 rotis and sabzi,” Lalwani shared.

In order to facilitate the drive, the initiative will divide city into 10 sectors from Wednesday onwards.

“We will be to reach the people speedily and provide the meal on time by dividing the sectors,”

Lalwani said.

Purna Abhyuday headed by educationist Swapnil Kothari is also on planning lines to provide ration.

“We have decided to send money via Paytm to people, who are need of ration,” Shashank Gohill,

drive coordinator, said.

The organisation has calculated the basic ration requirements for a family for 15 days considering 10

to 15 kg flour, 3 kg dal, oil, Rs 50 per day for vegetable, etc. “We concluded that about Rs 2,000 is

the cost of ration for an average Indian family in Indore for 15 days,” Gohill said.

Hence, for now, they have decided to transfer the amount to the person, who asks for their help. “It

is possible that people might not have Paytm, in such cases, hopefully, we will be able to reach their

nearby grocer and provide the help,” Gohill said.

Purna Abhyuday can be reached at 9752075002.

Another organisation is Robinhood Army that regularly works for channelizing surplus food. In such a

time, when restaurants are closed, the army has modified its approach. “We are avoiding any mass

gatherings, but we are trying to provide food where it is required,” Amit Trivedi, coordinator, said.

He added that two slum areas at Palda near RTO have requirement of food. “We are directly

connecting our donor to the area and ensuring that the social contact limited,” Trivedi said.