Shahjahanpur: 24 Samajwadi Party leaders booked for defying social distancing norms during protest

Twenty-four Samajwadi Party leaders, including its district unit president, were booked for allegedly defying social distancing norms while protesting against the fuel price hike, police said on Saturday.
The party leaders had staged a demonstration here on Friday during which they flouted social distancing norms, Superintendent of Police S Anand said.
A case has been lodged against 24 SP leaders, including its district unit president Tanveer Khan, at Sadar Bazar police station, he added.
