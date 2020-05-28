Centre, states must apologise for miseries of migrants: Samajwadi Party

Lucknow: Senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Govind Chaudhary asked the Centre and states to apologise for the lights of the migrant workers across India amid the lockdown in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Supreme Court has held the Centre and the State governments accountable for the miseries of the labourers. Now, they must seek apology from them. Their mismanagement and massive failure has cost life and livelihood of the poorest of the poor,” Chaudhary, also the leader of the opposition in the UP assembly said.

Meanwhile, the Allahabad HC will hear a plea challenging Badaun MP Sanghmitra Maurya election on June 3. She had been dragged to the court by SP leader Dharmendra Yadav, who had unsuccessfully contested against her. Yadav claimed she didn't disclose her marital status and thus evading the assets declaration of husband among other irregularities in her nomination.