Several trapped as firefighters battle blaze in factory in Delhi's Peeragarhi

A fire broke out at a factory in Peeragarhi early in morning on Thursday.
According to an ANI report, during rescue operations a blast occurred, causing the collapse of the factory building in which several people, including fire brigade personnel are still trapped.
The NDRF and fire brigade are conducting rescue operations.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to say that he was closely monitoring the situation.
"V sad to hear this. Am closely monitoring the situation. Fire personnel trying their best. Praying for the safety of those trapped (sic)," he wrote on Twitter.
Further details awaited.
