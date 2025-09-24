 'Cannot Be Allowed To Work Unregulated': Karnataka HC Dismisses X Corp's Plea Challenging Centre's Authority To Regulate Social Media Content
'Cannot Be Allowed To Work Unregulated': Karnataka HC Dismisses X Corp's Plea Challenging Centre's Authority To Regulate Social Media Content

In a major setback for X, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday dismissed the social media plea challenging Centre's the Information Technology Act.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 05:03 PM IST
Karnataka HC Dismisses X Corp's Plea Challenging Centre's Authority To Regulate Social Media Content

In a major setback for X, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday dismissed the social media plea challenging Centre's the Information Technology Act.

The court said that the the country's law should be followed. It further added that social media companies cannot be allowed to work unregulated in India.

"Social media needs to be regulated, and it's regulation is a must, more so in cases of offenses against women, in particular, failing which the right to dignity, as ordained in the Constitution of a citizen gets railroaded," the court maintained.

The plea sought a declaration that Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act does not provide authority on government officers to issue orders directing to block information.

The court observed that the X corp follows the takedown orders in the United States, the place where the X was'. The US administration criminalises its violation.

"But the same petitioner refuses to follow the same on the shores of this nation of a similar takedown orders which are founded upon illegality. This is sans countenance. The petition for all the aforesaid reasons lacking in merit stands rejected," Justice Nagaprasanna noted.

In March this year X filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court, challenging the Indian government’s use of Section 79(3) of the Information Technology Act.

In the plea, the social media platform stated that the section contradicts the Supreme Court’s 2015 Shreya Singhal ruling, which upheld that content removal must follow due legal procedure.

Under Section 79(3)(b), intermediaries lose "safe harbour" protections if they fail to take down content upon government directives.

