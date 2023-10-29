 Serial Blasts Jolt Kerala's Kalamassery Even As CM Vijayan Holds Pro-Palestine Programme In Delhi
Serial Blasts Jolt Kerala's Kalamassery Even As CM Vijayan Holds Pro-Palestine Programme In Delhi

Kerala CM's participation in the dharna was questioned as soon as news about the blasts in the convention centre became public knowledge.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 29, 2023, 03:30 PM IST
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan participated in a dharna of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Delhi supporting Palestine and calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war even as serial blasts at a Christian Convention Centre in Kalamassery jolted Kerala | X/ANI

Kochi: At least three explosions reportedly took place at the Zamra International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Kalamassery in Kerala during the prayer meeting of Jehovah's witnesses, killing one woman and injuring 36 people. However, one aspect that came under scrutiny was Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's presence in Delhi, for the pro-Palestine programme organised in the capital. Participating in a dharna of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Delhi, Vijayan said that by not condemning the massacre of Palestinian people, India is being "complicit" in this.

"It's really shocking that the Government of India has gone to the extent of abstaining from the discussion on the UN resolution, supporting Israel.... We have stooped to the level of becoming an ally of this nexus," said the Kerala CM, over India abstaining from the UN resolution.

However, Kerala CM's participation in the dharna was questioned as soon as news about the blasts in the convention centre became public knowledge.

Blasts rock Kerala

According to an official, the first explosion took place around 9 am and multiple blasts followed thereafter, over the next hour. Sunday was the last day of the three-day meeting, which started on October 27. As per the official, more than 2,000 people were attending the prayer meeting when the blasts took place.

Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and National Security Guard (NSG) to rush teams to Kerala and start investigating the matter.

Pinarayi Vijayan calls blasts "unfortunate"

"It's a very unfortunate incident. We are collecting details regarding the incident. All top officials are there in Ernakulam. DGP is moving to the spot. We are taking it very seriously. I have spoken to DGP. We need to get more details after the investigation," said Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan about the blast.

