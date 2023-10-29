Kerala Blast: Police Says Preliminary Probe Shows IED Device Used In Convention Centre In Kalamassery

Blasts in the Convention Center in Kalamassery, Kerala | X

Kochi: Kerala DGP Dr Shaik Darvesh Saheb, speaking to reporters on the blasts in Kerala in the Convention Center in Kalamassery, said that preliminary investigation "showed that it is an IED device." Police also said it is further investigating the case. The explosion took place at the Zamra International Convention & Exhibition Centre and reports claimed that at least three blasts took place at the prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses in Kalamassery.

The DGP also appealed to the people to refrain from posting provocative messages on social media. Stringent action will be taken against those violating the orders, said the top cop.

On Sunday (October 29), at least one person died and over 20 were injured in a blast at a convention centre in Kalamassery, police said.

#WATCH | Kerala DGP Dr Shaik Darvesh Saheb says "...Preliminary investigation shows it is an IED device and we are investigating it..." pic.twitter.com/CBM2C6asJq — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2023

(This is breaking news. More details to follow)

