 Senior BJP Leader Chettur Balakrishnan Passes Away At 80 In Kozhikode
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSenior BJP Leader Chettur Balakrishnan Passes Away At 80 In Kozhikode

Senior BJP Leader Chettur Balakrishnan Passes Away At 80 In Kozhikode

Balakrishnan had served as BJP state vice-president and Kozhikode district president. He also held several positions, including Mukkam Grama Panchayat member (twice), president of Mukkam Service Cooperative Bank, BSNL advisory committee member, Kerala Gramin Bank director, and member of the Central Government Vigilance and Monitoring Committee.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 03:41 PM IST
article-image
Senior BJP Leader Chettur Balakrishnan Passes Away At 80 In Kozhikode | X @vskkerala

Kozhikode (Kerala): Senior BJP leader and national council member Chettur Balakrishnan (80) passed away. He had been resting at his residence in Omassery, Kozhikode, due to age-related ailments. The funeral will be held at his home compound on Thursday at 5 pm.

Balakrishnan had served as BJP state vice-president and Kozhikode district president. He also held several positions, including Mukkam Grama Panchayat member (twice), president of Mukkam Service Cooperative Bank, BSNL advisory committee member, Kerala Gramin Bank director, and member of the Central Government Vigilance and Monitoring Committee.

Read Also
'I Respect All Religions': CJI BR Gavai Clarifies After Controversial Remarks On Restoration Of...
article-image

A retired teacher from Malayamma AUP School, he had contested from Koduvally constituency in the 1996 assembly elections.

He is survived by his wife Padmavathy, sons C.B. Binoj (teacher, St. Michael's Higher Secondary School) and C.B. Anoop, and daughter-in-law Dr. Cine Binoj.

FPJ Shorts
On Wayanad Tour, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Backs Rahul Gandhi On ‘Vote Deletions’, Vows Fight For Democracy And Constitution
On Wayanad Tour, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Backs Rahul Gandhi On ‘Vote Deletions’, Vows Fight For Democracy And Constitution
The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Review: Lakshya Goes for the ‘Kill’ Along with Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal And Other ‘Stars’ in This Aryan Khan Directorial Debut
The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Review: Lakshya Goes for the ‘Kill’ Along with Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal And Other ‘Stars’ in This Aryan Khan Directorial Debut
Looking To Buy An iPhone 15? Amazon Great Indian Festival Offers An Opportunity To Buy It Under ₹45,000
Looking To Buy An iPhone 15? Amazon Great Indian Festival Offers An Opportunity To Buy It Under ₹45,000
'A Refreshing Change': Delhi University Students Welcome Poster-Free, 'Clean & Green' Polls
'A Refreshing Change': Delhi University Students Welcome Poster-Free, 'Clean & Green' Polls

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

On Wayanad Tour, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Backs Rahul Gandhi On ‘Vote Deletions’, Vows Fight...

On Wayanad Tour, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Backs Rahul Gandhi On ‘Vote Deletions’, Vows Fight...

'I Respect All Religions': CJI BR Gavai Clarifies After Controversial Remarks On Restoration Of...

'I Respect All Religions': CJI BR Gavai Clarifies After Controversial Remarks On Restoration Of...

Rajasthan Shocker: Cruel Woman Throws 3-Year-Old Daughter Into Ana Sagar Lake Over Taunts From...

Rajasthan Shocker: Cruel Woman Throws 3-Year-Old Daughter Into Ana Sagar Lake Over Taunts From...

Uttar Pradesh: Family Of NEET Aspirant Killed By Cattle Smugglers In Gorakhpur Demands Justice,...

Uttar Pradesh: Family Of NEET Aspirant Killed By Cattle Smugglers In Gorakhpur Demands Justice,...

Snake Found In Operation Theatre Of Jhansi’s Maharani Laxmibai Medical College, Forest Department...

Snake Found In Operation Theatre Of Jhansi’s Maharani Laxmibai Medical College, Forest Department...