Senior BJP Leader Chettur Balakrishnan Passes Away At 80 In Kozhikode | X @vskkerala

Kozhikode (Kerala): Senior BJP leader and national council member Chettur Balakrishnan (80) passed away. He had been resting at his residence in Omassery, Kozhikode, due to age-related ailments. The funeral will be held at his home compound on Thursday at 5 pm.

Balakrishnan had served as BJP state vice-president and Kozhikode district president. He also held several positions, including Mukkam Grama Panchayat member (twice), president of Mukkam Service Cooperative Bank, BSNL advisory committee member, Kerala Gramin Bank director, and member of the Central Government Vigilance and Monitoring Committee.

A retired teacher from Malayamma AUP School, he had contested from Koduvally constituency in the 1996 assembly elections.

He is survived by his wife Padmavathy, sons C.B. Binoj (teacher, St. Michael's Higher Secondary School) and C.B. Anoop, and daughter-in-law Dr. Cine Binoj.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)