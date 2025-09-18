 'I Respect All Religions': CJI BR Gavai Clarifies After Controversial Remarks On Restoration Of Broken Khajuraho Idol
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'I Respect All Religions': CJI BR Gavai Clarifies After Controversial Remarks On Restoration Of Broken Khajuraho Idol

'I Respect All Religions': CJI BR Gavai Clarifies After Controversial Remarks On Restoration Of Broken Khajuraho Idol

The controversy stems from a Supreme Court order on September 16, which dismissed a plea seeking the reinstallation of a seven-foot idol of Lord Vishnu at the Javari Temple, part of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Khajuraho group of monuments in Madhya Pradesh.

AditiUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 03:11 PM IST
article-image
'I Respect All Religions': CJI BR Gavai Clarifies After Controversial Remarks On Restoration Of Broken Khajuraho Idol | X/@thenewsdrill

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Thursday, September 18, cleared the air in an open court hearing after receiving backlash over his comments in relation to the Khajuraho temple during a Supreme Court hearing. He said his remarks were "misrepresented" and "taken out of context" on social media.

“Someone told me the other day that the comments I made were mis-portrayed on social media. I respect all religions," the Chief Justice said in court.

Court Had Rejected Plea to Reinstall Khajuraho Idol

The controversy stems from a Supreme Court order on September 16, which dismissed a plea seeking the reinstallation of a seven-foot idol of Lord Vishnu at the Javari Temple, part of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Khajuraho group of monuments in Madhya Pradesh.

FPJ Shorts
'I Respect All Religions': CJI BR Gavai Clarifies After Controversial Remarks On Restoration Of Broken Khajuraho Idol
'I Respect All Religions': CJI BR Gavai Clarifies After Controversial Remarks On Restoration Of Broken Khajuraho Idol
World Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra Looks To Defend Title Against Arshad Nadeem In Men's Javelin Final
World Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra Looks To Defend Title Against Arshad Nadeem In Men's Javelin Final
AP OAMDC 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Results Released At oamdc.ucanapply.com; Direct Link Here
AP OAMDC 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Results Released At oamdc.ucanapply.com; Direct Link Here
Alia Bhatt Revives Iconic Tom Ford Gucci Dress at Aryan Khan’s Ba***ds Of Bollywood Premiere: Fans Say, 'Bella Hadid Core'
Alia Bhatt Revives Iconic Tom Ford Gucci Dress at Aryan Khan’s Ba***ds Of Bollywood Premiere: Fans Say, 'Bella Hadid Core'

During the hearing, CJI Gavai referred to the petition as “purely publicity interest litigation”. Addressing the petitioner’s religious claims, he said, “Go and ask the deity himself to do something. If you are saying that you are a strong devotee of Lord Vishnu, then you pray and do some meditation.”

The bench also observed that the matter fell squarely under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). “It’s an archaeological find, whether the ASI would permit such a thing to be done or not. There are various issues,” the Chief Justice had said.

Remarks on Shaivism Cited by Petitioners

Further attention was drawn to CJI Gavai’s additional comments referring to other temples within the Khajuraho complex. “In the meantime, if you are not averse to Shaivism, you can go and worship there. There is a very big linga of Shiva, one of the biggest in Khajuraho,” he said.

The remarks drew critical reactions on social media and from some religious groups, leading to Thursday’s clarification by the Chief Justice in an open court. No further comments were made by the petitioner following the dismissal of the plea.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Respect All Religions': CJI BR Gavai Clarifies After Controversial Remarks On Restoration Of...

'I Respect All Religions': CJI BR Gavai Clarifies After Controversial Remarks On Restoration Of...

Rajasthan Shocker: Cruel Woman Throws 3-Year-Old Daughter Into Ana Sagar Lake Over Taunts From...

Rajasthan Shocker: Cruel Woman Throws 3-Year-Old Daughter Into Ana Sagar Lake Over Taunts From...

Uttar Pradesh: Family Of NEET Aspirant Killed By Cattle Smugglers In Gorakhpur Demands Justice,...

Uttar Pradesh: Family Of NEET Aspirant Killed By Cattle Smugglers In Gorakhpur Demands Justice,...

Snake Found In Operation Theatre Of Jhansi’s Maharani Laxmibai Medical College, Forest Department...

Snake Found In Operation Theatre Of Jhansi’s Maharani Laxmibai Medical College, Forest Department...

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Inspects Chamoli Cloudburst Damage, Directs Rescue, Relief, And...

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Inspects Chamoli Cloudburst Damage, Directs Rescue, Relief, And...