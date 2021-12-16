Sends country back to Dark Ages: PETA India on SC order permitting bullock cart races in Maharashtra

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the resumption of bullock cart races in Maharashtra, which has been prohibited in the state since 2017.

The apex court observed that the validity of the amended provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and the rules framed by Maharashtra, which provided for bullock cart race in the state, would operate during the pendency of the petitions as the entire matter has been referred to a constitution bench.

In light of this PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) India released a statement expressing its dissatisfaction with the order.

“At a time when countries and citizens around the world are increasingly rejecting cruelty to animals for human amusement, the honourable Supreme Court’s order sends our country back to a Dark Ages type era,"

Dr Manilal Valliyate, large animal veterinarian and CEO, PETA India said in a statement.

"However, the Court today only passed the order keeping in view that such races are happening in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, and not on the merits of the case. Bulls are forced to race out of being hit by whips and sticks, twisting and breaking tails, and inducing fear—all actions that violate The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960," the statement read.

"Although today puts a black mark on the nation, most people in India are kind, care tremendously for bulls, and abhor all forms of cruelty to animals. PETA India will continue our efforts to bring relief to bulls suffering from cruel events. We believe when the matter is finally heard by the Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, a prohibition will be reinstated on such cruelty to bulls,” the statement further read.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 03:15 PM IST