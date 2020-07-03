'Sending ED to harass Ahmed Patel': Priyanka Gandhi questions Centre's priorities amid COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi: Questioning the Centre's priorities, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday slammed the BJP-led government for "harassing" party leader Ahmed Patel in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A team of the ED had quizzed Patel for over eight hours on Thursday in connection with a money-laundering probe against a Gujarat-based pharmaceutical company Sterling Biotech.

Targeting the BJP, Priyanka today said that crisis unveils the true nature of people.

"Sending the ED to harass Ahmed Patel ji in the middle of the COVID pandemic shows the perversion of this government's priorities. Thousands are dying, our health workers are desperate for supportive measures, the economy is facing an unprecedented crisis," Priyanka tweeted.

"The Chinese are entering our territory, our soldiers are being killed, and this is what the Government is busy spending time on. They say crisis unveils the true nature of people, it appears the saying applies to governments as well," she said in the following tweet.