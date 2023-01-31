e-Paper Get App
Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu gets life term in 2013 rape case

A disciple of his had approached police and filed a complaint against him.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 03:47 PM IST
Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu | PTI
Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu has been sentenced to life term in a 2013 rape case. A disciple of his had approached police and filed a complaint against him.

The quantum of punishment ordered by the Gandhinagar court in Gujarat comes a day after Asaram Bapu was convicted of the charges levied against him on Monday.

“The court has accepted the prosecution case and convicted Asaram under Sections 376 2(C) (rape), 377 (unnatural offences) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code for illegal detention, among others,” Special Public Prosecutor RC Kodekar told reporters on Monday. Asaram’s lawyer said the Session Court’s order will be challenged in the Gujarat High Court.

What is Asaram Bapu Case?

Asaram Bapu was arrested in 2013 after being accused by a Surat-based woman of repeatedly raping her between 2001 and 2006, while she was at his ashram in Ahmedabad's Motera around 10 years ago.

The so-called spiritual leader was booked under sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 354A (sexual harassment), 370(4) (trafficking), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 120(B) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

