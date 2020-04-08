'Selectively leaking the content...': PMO lashes out at opposition politician for leaking Modi's meeting clip to press

On Wednesday Prime Minister Modi met with political representatives of parties who have four or more members in the Parliament via video conference.

Addressing the MPs the Prime Minister said that the current situation in the country was akin to a ‘social emergency’. A 21-day lockdown had been declared in the country and Prime Minister Modi indicated that as things currently stand, it would be difficult to remove the pan-India lockdown on April 14th at one go.

According to reports, Modi told floor leaders of political parties that are represented in Parliament that it may not be possible to lift the lockdown by the 14th.

"I will discuss this with the Chief Minister of various states and other offcials, but based on the tune that is being heard right now, removing the lockdown will not be very simple," the Prime Minister can be heard saying.