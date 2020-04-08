Coronavirus lockdown will not be lifted in one go: PM lets cat out of the bag to Opposition leaders

Prime Minister Modi too seems to be in agreement. According to reports, Modi told floor leaders of political parties that are represented in Parliament that it may not be possible to lift the lockdown by the 14th.

"I will discuss this with the Chief Minister of various states and other offcials, but based on the tune that is being heard right now, removing the lockdown will not be very simple," the Prime Minister can be heard saying.

Removing the pan-India lockdown at one go is not possible, Modi added.

"The situation in country has necessitated tough decisions and we must continue to remain vigilant. States, District administrations and experts have suggested extension of lockdown to contain spread of the virus," the PM said.