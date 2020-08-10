SC's next hearing against UGC guidelines to conduct final-year exams on August 14

The Supreme Court's next hearing against the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines mandating universities across India to conduct their final-year examinations by September-end will be heard on August 14.

On Monday, the UGC has been granted time to file a reply to the affidavits of Delhi and Maharashtra governments. The two governments had filed affidavits in the top court saying that they will not be conducting the final-year examinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, appearing for UGC, has sought time to file the reply to the affidavits. Meanwhile, he submitted that the students have to continue preparing for exams and that if exams are not conducted, the students will not be granted degrees. He added, "That's the law!"

The apex court has also sought to know whether the provisions of the Disaster Management Act would override the UGC guidelines. "Will the Disaster Management Act have an overriding effect on the UGC directive? You need to reply on this," SC told SG Mehta.

Meanwhile, Yuva Sena Secretary Varun Sardesai took to Twitter and informed that the UGC has not filed its reply till date. "Next hearing on Friday, 14th August. Yuva Sena’s Senior Advocate has been given responsibility of compilation of all filings of all petitioners in this matter. Maha Govt and Delhi Govt has submitted affidavit on PIL filed by Yuva Sena," he wrote.

Yuva Sena chief and Maharashtra Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray said that the fight for the students in the SC continues. "Fighting for Students in the SC. Next hearing on 14th August," he tweeted.