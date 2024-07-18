Scary Video: 2 Men Electrocuted, 15 Injured As Tazia Touches Overhead High-Tension Wire During Muharram Procession In UP's Lakhimpur Khiri

X

Two people lost their lives and 15 others were injured after a tazia touched a high-tension wire during a Muharram procession in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Khiri on Thursday.

Scary visuals of the tazia touching the overhead high-tension wire and men getting electrocuted have surfaced on social media. In the purported video of the incident on X, the exact moment when the Tazia hit the wire and the men holding it got electrocuted and died on the spot can be seen.

Watch the video here:

As per initial reports, persons who were injured in the incident have been admitted to a nearby hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment. Their condition is said to be critical.

उत्तर प्रदेश के लखीमपुर खीरी के ग्राम रसूलपुरा में मोहर्रम के ताजिये के बिजली की हाईटेंशन तार की चपेट में आने से कई युवाओं के घायल और एक के इंतकाल की ख़बर दुखद है।



Meanwhile, the family of the deceased person have asked the police to not send the bodies for post-mortem as the authorities have kept the deceased in the mortuary.

Wanted criminal killed in encounter

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh was killed in an encounter with the special task force of the Uttar Pradesh Police here, officials said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said, "Shahnoor alias Shanu, 38, was wanted in several cases, including murder. He was injured in an encounter with a team of the STF on Wednesday night. He was taken to hospital where doctors declared him dead." Shanu, a native of Sambhal district, was living in hiding in Pithnapur village under the Tilhar area of Shahjahanpur to avoid arrest.

An STF team tracked him on Wednesday and surrounded him. In a bid to escape, he opened fire at the team. Shanu was hit by a bullet in retaliatory firing, said the SP.

Shanu was an accused in more than 30 cases, including murder and loot, the SP said.