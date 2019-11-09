SC verdict is not about winning or losing, will end Hindu-Muslim hostility: Iqbal Ansari, litigant in Ayodhya title dispute case

Ayodhya: Iqbal Ansari, one of the main litigants in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, on Saturday said that the Supreme Court verdict will forever put an end to the Hindu-Muslim dispute.

Ansari, while appealing to people to maintain peace, said whatever the Supreme Court's verdict, it should be accepted.

He said every leaders has been giving this message.

He said: "Whatever the Supreme Court, we will accept that. This verdict is not about winning or losing, but this will end the hostility between the two communities."

Heavy deployment of security has made in the temple town, particularly the areas having mixed populations, and barricades set up on the district borders. All the roads leading to the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site have been sealed and the area covered with extra forces, police has said.