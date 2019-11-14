SC to examine women’s entry in Mosques, Parsi Fire Temples along with Sabarimala

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said, “Restrictions on women in religious places are not restricted to Sabarimala alone and are prevalent in other religions also.” The apex court should evolve common policy on religious places like Sabarimala, the CJI added. He also mentioned issues such as those relating to the conflict between Shirur Math and Dargah for the consideration of the larger bench.

"The endeavour of petitioners was to revive debate on religion and faith," CJI Ranjan Gogoi added.

The verdict last year had ruled to allow women between the ages of 10 and 50 to enter the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. The apex court had given a majority verdict of 4:1 with Justice Indu Malhotra as the sole dissenter. Allowing women to enter the famous Ayyappa shrine, the SC had held that this centuries-old Hindu religious practice was illegal and unconstitutional.

Soon after, numerous petitions seeking a review of the verdict were filed. The apex court will have to deliver its judgement on as many as 65 petitions - including 56 review petitions and four fresh writ petitions and five transfer pleas -- which were filed after its verdict sparked violent protests in Kerala.