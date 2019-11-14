Will try for stay order on 2018 Sabrimala verdict, says BJP leader

Shilpa Nair, BJP leader and one of the petitioners on the issue of entry of women into the Sabrimala temple, said on Thursday she was hopeful of a larger bench going into what the “rights” of the temple deity are.

She said she would try and get a stay order on last year’s verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the temple.

Nair, who is Kerala BJP State Committee member, told IANS that with the matter being referred to a seven-judge bench, it will be “looked at more carefully, and will be more researched and investigated as to what this temple stands for and what actually the deity’s right is”.

She tweeted: “The initial petitioners suggested gender discrimination, when there is no discrimination at Sabrimala and it is only about the deity’s wishes.”