SC to examine whether probe into Constitutional validity of Emergency is feasible after 45 years

The Emergency period in India is considered by many to be a dark time in the history of the country. The 21-month period from 1975 to 1977 saw human rights violations, arrests, suspended elections and more. Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had bestowed extraordinary powers upon herself, and the Emergency period saw a massive crackdown on political opposition and dissent.

Now, the Supreme Court has said that it will examine whether it is feasible to test the validity of proclamation of Emergency after lapse of 45 years.