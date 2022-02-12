SC raps Yogi government for fining of protester

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government has been ticked off by the Supreme Court for trying to recover money for property damaged during the 2019 anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests from those identified as protesters. The court said it is giving one final opportunity to the state to withdraw the proceedings or it will quash the same for being in violation of the law. "You have to follow the due process under the law. Please examine this, we are giving one opportunity till February 18," the court said. CONTD.

The UP government has acted like a "complainant, adjudicator and prosecutor" in conducting the proceedings to attach the properties of the accused, said a bench of justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant.

"Withdraw the proceedings or we will quash it for being in violation of the law laid down by this court," the bench said. The top court was hearing a plea seeking quashing of notices sent to alleged protesters by the district administration for recovering losses caused because of damage to public properties during the antiCAA agitation in UP and asked the state to respond to it

