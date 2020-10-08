SC orders municipal poll programme declared in Rajasthan within a week

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Rajasthan Election Commission to notify the poll dates for the elections of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota municipal corporations, rejecting the state government's petition to postpone the elections.

The state government had moved the Apex Court, challenging the Rajasthan High Court order dismissing its applications to extend the poll dates from October 31 to March 20 next year and directing the poll authorities to complete the elections by October 31.

Refusing to interfere with the High Court order, the Bench, headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar, said the Rajasthan Government better approach and convince the High Court with an application to extend the dates.

"No further indulgence is required from this court. Go and convince the High Court to give you further time. First, notify the election and then go to the High Court and explain why the election is not possible in October," the Bench said.

It also took note of the State Election Commission's submission that it is already in the process of conducting the Panchayat elections in the state.

The civil polls in the three municipal corporations were due in November last year, but they were first postponed for delimitation of wards, followed by the government's decision to bifurcate the corporation into three and then again due to the Covid-19 pandemic.