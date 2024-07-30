SC Grants Permanent Medical Bail To NCP Leader Nawab Malik Accused In Money Laundering Case

PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday made 'absolute' its earlier order granting interim medical bail to NCP leader Nawab Malik in a money laundering case.

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma made the interim bail permanent, subject to conditions set by the special court.

The interim bail was made absolute or permanent till disposal of the regular bail plea filed by him before the Bombay High Court.

Interim Bail Made Permanent

Counsel appearing for Malik told the bench that his client is suffering from various ailments and his one lung has collapsed.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), didn't oppose the plea for interim bail and said that the interim medical bail may be made permanent.

Malik has been on interim medical bail since August 2023. In August 2023, the top court granted Malik interim bail on medical grounds for two months, which was extended by three months in October. The apex court has been extending his interim bail from time to time.

Malik had earlier approached the apex court against a Bombay High Court order, which rejected the temporary medical bail plea.

Malik, while seeking bail on health grounds, had claimed before the top court earlier that he was suffering from a chronic kidney disease, apart from various other ailments.

About The Arrest Of NCP Leader Nawab Malik By ED

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) arrested Malik in February 2022, alleging that he usurped a property in Kurla with the help of Dawood Ibrahim's late sister Haseena Parkar between 1999-2006.

ED alleged that since Parkar handled Dawood's illegal businesses, the money was ultimately used for terror funding.