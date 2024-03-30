Nawab Malik Hospitalised: Senior NCP Leader Admitted To Mumbai Hospital After Complaining Of Breathing Difficulties | PTI

Mumbai: Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former minister Nawab Malik was hospitalised on Saturday, said reports. Malik was admitted to the Mumbai's City Hospital in Kurla after he complained about breathing problems earlier in the day.

His daughter and party spokesperson confirmed to news agencies that Malik was taken to the hospital and has been kept under medical observation.

SC Extends Nawab Malik's Bail

The Supreme Court on January 11 granted a six-month extension to the interim medical bail of former Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in an alleged money laundering case. Justices Bela M. Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal presiding over the bench ordered the extension of Malik's temporary bail, which was granted on medical grounds.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V. Raju, representing the Enforcement Directorate, informed the court that the agency had no objections to extending Malik's interim bail. Consequently, the apex court extended the bail for another six months and scheduled the main matter for further consideration after the specified period.

This extension followed after a previous three-month extension granted by the Supreme Court, considering Malik's ongoing health issues related to chronic kidney ailments, which have shown no signs of improvement.

Malik Granted Bail Citing Medical Condition

Malik had been granted temporary release on bail by the Supreme Court in August the previous year due to his medical condition. This relief was solely based on medical grounds and was initially for a period of two months, subject to conditions determined by the trial court.

The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Malik in February 2022 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The arrest revolved around a money laundering case linked to an alleged property deal with underworld connections, wherein the property was purportedly undervalued.