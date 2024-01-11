 SC Extends Interim Bail To Ex-Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik For 6 Months
A bench of Justices Bela M. Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal ordered that the temporary bail granted to Malik on medical grounds be extended for six months.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, January 11, 2024, 12:42 PM IST
article-image
New Delhi, January 11: The Supreme Court on Thursday extended for six months the interim medical bail of former Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in an alleged money laundering case. A bench of Justices Bela M. Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal ordered that the temporary bail granted to Malik on medical grounds be extended for six months.

'Anti-money laundering agency has no objection if Malik’s interim bail is extended'

In a brief hearing, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V. Raju, appearing for Enforcement Directorate, said that the anti-money laundering agency has no objection if Malik’s interim bail is extended by the apex court.

“Interim bail is extended for a further period of six months as prayed for. List the main matter after six months,” the apex court ordered. Previously, the top court had extended the interim relief for three months noting that Malik is still suffering from chronic kidney ailments and his medical condition has not improved.

Malik was ordered to be temporarily released on bail

Malik was ordered to be temporarily released on bail by the Supreme Court in August last year solely on medical grounds for a term of two months on such terms and conditions as may be determined by the trial court.

The ED had arrested the senior political leader of the state in February 2022 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a money-laundering case arising out of an alleged under-valued property deal with underworld links.

