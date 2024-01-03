Maharashtra: Bombay High Court Directs NCP Leader Nawab Malik To Approach Supreme Court Over Extension For Interim Bail

Nawab Malik |

The Bombay High Court, on Wednesday, instructed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik to approach the Supreme Court seeking an extension of his interim bail, which concludes on January 9.

Justice Prithviraj Chavan directed Malik’s advocate to approach the apex court, which had granted him interim bail for three months. Malik, arrested in February 2022 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case connected to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his aides, had sought interim bail on medical grounds, contending that he has lost a kidney and the other kidney is functioning weakly.

Malik's medical bail plea was rejected by the high court in July 2023, following which he approached the apex court. The Supreme Court, on October 12, 2023, granted three months interim bail to Malik on medical grounds.

Hearing on January 15

On Wednesday, Malik’s regular bail plea was listed before the high court, and his advocate pointed out that his medical bail plea is until January 9, seeking an extension of the same. However, Justice Chavan stated that since medical bail was granted by the Supreme Court, the NCP leader would have to approach the apex court for an extension. The high court has kept the matter for a hearing on January 15.

Malik receiving specialised medical assistance: HC

The high court, while rejecting his medical bail, observed that the medical report does not indicate that the NCP leader is suffering from any such chronic illness that justifies the grant of medical bail. In a detailed order rejecting Malik’s plea, the high court also noted that he is receiving "specialised medical assistance," and his right to health or right to life is not infringed in any manner.

Prior to getting bail, Malik was admitted to the state-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai from February 25 to 28, 2022, and on subsequent dates. Subsequently, he was shifted to a private hospital where his health is being monitored.