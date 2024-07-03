Mumbai: NCP MLA Nawab Malik's Attendance At Ajit Pawar's Meeting Sparks Political Speculation Ahead Of Mahayuti Election Preparations |

Mumbai: NCP MLA Nawab Malik was present during the meeting organised by Ajit Pawar on Tuesday night at his bungalow in Mumbai. Presence of Malik raised eyebrows of everyone in the political circle, because DCM Devendra Fadanvis had told Pawar to maintain distance from Malik after he had sitted along with the MLAs of NCP (AP) in the legislative assembly after his release from the jail.

After receiving a setback in the loksabha election Mahayuti alliance parties have started their preparation for the upcoming biennial state council elections and State assembly elections. MVA has given three candidates in the State council election, even if their capacity to get elected is only two candidates. It clearly indicates that there are chances of leaking votes from the Mahayuti. Therefore, every party of Mahayuti is trying to keep their MLAs intact.

On Tuesday, Nigh Ajit Pawar had called the meeting of NCP MLAs at his official residence Devgiri bungalow. Many senior leaders like Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Sunil Tatkare, Dhananjay Munde were present during the meeting.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, media persons asked Ajit Pawar about the presence of Nawab Malik in the meeting. " Is it bothering you? Said Ajit Pawar at that time. Now it is interesting to see whether Nawab Malik will be active in party work or not? A NCP leader said that not a single allegation against Malik has been proven in the court. Therefore, he is still with the NCP.

After ED action Nawab Malik was in jail. He was released on bail in August 2023. He was released for health reasons. Thereafter, he decided to go with the NCP of Ajit Pawar and attended the winter assembly session. It was discussed in Media that Malik has joined Mahayuti, the person linked with Dawood Ibrahim is now with the BJP alliance.

Thereafter, Devendra Fadanvis had written a letter and informed Ajit Pawar that allegations against Malik are serious in nature and therefore it should not be proper to make Malik as a part of Mahayuti. Since then Malik has been inactive in active politics.

The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Malik, a former minister,on friday 23, 2022, in a money laundering case registered over the Goawala Compound property in Kurla. At the time, the BJP had even linked Malik to underworld gangsters.