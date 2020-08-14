SC finds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt, commentariat wonders what criticism is ‘acceptable’

That Prashant Bhushan is an annoying gadfly is a fact not an opinion. But as FPJ columnist Bhavdeep Kang had once noted, Mr. Bhushan while ‘occasionally over-the-top’, is a gadfly that keeps democratic institutions ‘straight and narrow’.



In fact, a running joke on Twitter has been that Prashant Bhushan should know that PIL doesn’t stand for ‘Prashant Interest Litigation’.



While a hyperventilating media is prone to call every other day a dark day, the judgement against Prashant Bhushan by the apex court of the world’s largest democracy will not be looked back upon fondly.



In a stunning example of verbosity which is opposite the pithiness of a medium like Twitter, Justice Arjun Mishra wrote a 108-page judgement to describe two Prashant Bhushan tweets.