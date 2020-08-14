SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court for tweets, could face up to six months in jail

The Supreme Court on Friday held Advocate Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court for his alleged tweets on CJI and his four predecessors. The apex court to hear the arguments on sentence against him on August 20.
The top court on August 5 had reserved its verdict in the matter after Bhushan defended his two alleged contemptuous tweets saying they were against the judges regarding their conduct in their personal capacity and they did not obstruct administration of justice. On July 22, the top court had issued a show cause notice to Bhushan after initiating the criminal contempt against him for his two tweets.
While reserving the order in the contempt case, the top court had dismissed a separate petition filed by Bhushan seeking recall of the July 22 order by which the notice was issued against him in a contempt proceeding initiated for his alleged contemptuous tweets against the judiciary.
The top court had not agreed to the contention of senior advocate Dushayant Dave, representing Bhushan, that the separate plea had raised objection against the manner in which the contempt proceedings were started without the opinion of Attorney General K K Venugopal and it be sent to another bench.
Bhushan had sought a direction to declare that the apex court's secretary general has allegedly "acted unconstitutionally and illegally" in accepting a "defective contempt petition" filed against him, which was initially placed on the administrative side and later on the judicial side.
(Inputs from Agencies)
