SC didn't defend secularism, we have to take decisions on the streets: Activist Harsh Mander stirs controversy

Human rights activist Harsh Mander has stoked a controversy by saying Supreme Court didn't defend secularism and we have to take decisions on the streets.

A video has gone viral on social in which Harsh Mander can be heard telling people that the time has come to decide our fate on the streets. In the video, Mander can be seen addressing a gathering and saying that there is no scope of secularism in Supreme Court especially after the Ayodhya verdict. Further the activist said that time has now come for people to hit the streets as both Supreme Court and parliament have failed them.