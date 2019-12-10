Will officially register as Muslim if Citizenship Amendment Bill is passed: Harsh Mander's suggestion for 'civil disobedience'

Indian author and activist Harsh Mander today said that he would protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, if passed, by "officially registering as Muslim".

The human rights activist elaborated on this act of "civil disobedience" in a tweet.

"I will officially register Muslim. I will then refuse to submit any documents to NRC. I will finally demand the same punishment as any undocumented Muslim-detention centre and withdrawn citizenship," he wrote.

"Join this civil disobedience," the tweet added.