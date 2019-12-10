We're entitled to reject all Muslim illegal immigrants: Subramanian Swamy

The CAB was on Monday passed by the Lok Sabha, with 311 members favouring it and 80 voting against it. It had been introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah and will now be tabled in the Rajya Sabha for its nod.

According to the proposed legislation, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014 facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

Shah while introducing the bill had made it clear that people belonging to any religion should not have any fear under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. He asserted that the bill will give relief to those minorities who have been living a painful life after facing persecution in neighbouring countries.

Shah asserted that the bill has the "endorsement of 130 crore Indian citizens" and rejected suggestions that the measure is anti-Muslims, saying it will give rights to persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.