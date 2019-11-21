SC agrees to hear PIL seeking deportation of Rohingyas, Bangladeshi immigrants in four weeks

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear after four weeks a PIL seeking identification and deportation of all illegal immigrants and infiltrators, including Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde took note of the submission of lawyer and BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay that the illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants "were taking away bread and butter of citizens here".

"List it (PIL) for hearing after four weeks," the bench, which also included justices Sanjiv Khanna and Surya Kant, said.