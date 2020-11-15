SBI PO recruitment 2020: Check exam dates, eligibility, salary and how to apply

In good news for bank job aspirants, the State Bank of India (SBI) has released its latest job notification. State Bank of India (SBI) will be hiring for the post of Probationary Officers (PO). The online registration started on Diwali, November 14. Candidates can fill applications till December 4.

Interested can apply at the official website sbi.co.in. The SBI aims to hold the online preliminary exam on December 31, January 2, 4 and 5.

According to SBI’s official notification, a total of 2,000 jobs will be filled through this recruitment process. Of these, 200 seats are reserved for candidates belonging to the economically weaker section of the society. Candidates will have to clear Prelims, Main, interview round and pre-exam training as well.

SBI PO Recruitment 2020: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit (As on 01.04.2020): The candidate must be 21 years to 30 years as on 01.04.2020.

Educational Qualification (as on 31.12.2020): Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government. Those who are in the Final Year/Semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 31.12.2020. Candidates having Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 31.12.2020. Candidates possessing qualification of Chartered Accountant may also apply.

SBI PO 2020 exam schedule:

The prelims exam will be conducted on 31st Dec 2020 & 2nd, 4th, 5th January 2021 and mains exam is scheduled to be conducted on 29th January 2021.

Application fee for SBI PO 2020 Exam:

Application fee for SBI PO 2020 exam varies according to the categories. For General/ OBC category it is Rs 750 and Nil SC/ ST.

SBI PO salary:

As per the latest notice, the starting basic pay for SBI Probationary Officers is Rs 27,620 with four advance increments. Candidates are eligible for various benefits like will also be eligible for DA, CCA, Medical and other allowances andperquisites as per rules in force from time to time.

SBI PO Recruitment Exam: How to apply

- Candidates can apply online only. No other mode of application will be accepted.

Pre-requisites for applying online

-Candidates should have valid email ID and mobile number. It will be essentially required for receiving any communication/ call letters/ advices from the bank by email/ SMS.

Guidelines for filling online application:

Candidates will be required to register themselves online through Bank's ‘Career’ website bank.sbi/careers or www.sbi.co.in/careers.

After registration candidates are required to pay the requisite application fee through online mode byusing debit card/ credit card/ Internet Banking.